Geovax Labs (GOVX) Price Target Increased by 12.50% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior estimate of 5.44 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,164.46% from the latest reported closing price of 0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Geovax Labs. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOVX is 0.00%, a decrease of 67.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.35% to 1,717K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 440K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 173K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 173K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOVX by 5.17% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 120K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 34K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geovax Labs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer using a novel patented Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Virus Like Particle (MVA-VLP) based vaccine platform. On this platform, MVA, a large virus capable of carrying several vaccine antigens, expresses proteins that assemble into VLP immunogens within (in vivo) the person receiving the vaccine. The production of VLPs in the person being vaccinated mimics virus production in a natural infection, stimulating both the humoral and cellular arms of the immune system to recognize, prevent, and control the target infection. The MVA-VLP derived vaccines elicit durable immune responses in the host similar to a live-attenuated virus, while providing the safety characteristics of a replication-defective vector.

