Markets

GeoVax Labs Gets Exclusive Rights To Gedeptin

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, Tuesday said it has reached a deal with PNP Therapeutics Inc. that gives GeoVax exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Gedeptin, a patented product for the treatment of solid tumors.

The license provides exclusive worldwide rights to key intellectual property, including Gedeptin patents, know-how, regulatory filings, clinical materials, and trademarks.

The patent portfolio covering Gedeptin was originally licensed from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and Southern Research Institute (SRI) by PNP.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but include a combination of upfront payments, milestone fees, and royalties on net sales.

The Gedeptin technology was developed with funding support from the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health. The License also grants GeoVax the rights to expand the use of Gedeptin to all human diseases and/or conditions including, but not limited to, other cancers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular