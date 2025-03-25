News & Insights

GEOVAX LABS Earnings Preview: Recent $GOVX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

March 25, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

March 25, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

GEOVAX LABS ($GOVX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,427,600 and earnings of -$0.78 per share.

GEOVAX LABS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of GEOVAX LABS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 266,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $657,020
  • ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 80,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $192,800
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 42,275 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,419
  • VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 40,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,318
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 33,440 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,596
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 31,905 shares (+165.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,805
  • UBS GROUP AG added 27,178 shares (+2381.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,129

