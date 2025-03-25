GEOVAX LABS Earnings Preview: Recent $GOVX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GEOVAX LABS ($GOVX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,427,600 and earnings of -$0.78 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GOVX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GEOVAX LABS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of GEOVAX LABS stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 266,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $657,020
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 80,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $192,800
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 42,275 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,419
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 40,210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $99,318
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 33,440 shares (+59.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $82,596
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 31,905 shares (+165.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,805
- UBS GROUP AG added 27,178 shares (+2381.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,129
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.