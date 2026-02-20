GeoSphere Capital Initiates Borr Drilling Position as Offshore Rig Markets Tighten

Key Points

GeoSphere purchased 1,385,000 shares of Borr Drilling; estimated trade size is $5.58 million based on quarterly average price.

The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.58 million, all attributable to the new position initiated during the quarter.

The transaction represents 1.84% of reportable assets under management for the fund as of quarter end.

GeoSphere now holds 1,385,000 Borr Drilling shares, valued at $5.58 million as of December 31, 2025.

The stake represents 1.84% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

What happened

According to a SEC filing dated February 09, 2026, GeoSphere Capital Management, LLC reported a new position in Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR), acquiring 1,385,000 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of this trade is $5.58 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $5.58 million, all attributable to the new position initiated during the quarter.

What else to know

This is a new position for GeoSphere; the Borr Drilling stake now accounts for 1.8371% of the fund's reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NESR: $22,160,842 (15.3% of AUM)

NYSE: BKV: $15,064,368 (10.4% of AUM)

NYSE: CNR: $7,523,350 (5.2% of AUM)

NYSE: CCJ: $6,720,855 (4.6% of AUM)

NYSE: SEI: $5,951,828 (4.1% of AUM)

As of February 20th, 2026, shares of Borr Drilling were priced at $5.95, up 95% over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.02 billion Net Income (TTM) $75.30 million Dividend Yield 4.03% Price (as of market close 2/20/26) $5.95

Company Snapshot

Borr Drilling Limited provides offshore drilling services, primarily through the ownership and operation of jack-up rigs for shallow-water oil and gas exploration and production. The company operates as an offshore drilling contractor specializing in jack-up rigs for shallow-water oil and gas operations, serving major energy producers worldwide.

The company generates revenue by contracting rigs and related services to oil and gas companies, charging for rig time, equipment, and work crews.

Borr Drilling Limited serves integrated oil companies, national oil companies, and independent exploration and production firms worldwide.

What this transaction means for investors

Borr Drilling Limited operates in the highly cyclical offshore jack-up drilling sector. Following years of underinvestment, offshore activity is recovering, and Borr’s stock has risen nearly 95% over the past year.

Borr generates revenue by renting out its jack-up drilling rigs to oil and gas companies for shallow-water projects. When more rigs are working, and contract prices rise, profits can increase quickly. The reverse is also true if activity slows. As offshore spending improves, stronger contract rates and higher rig activity can translate into better cash flow.

For investors, the key question to monitor is whether higher day rates and stronger rig demand can be sustained. High fleet utilization and manageable debt will also determine if Borr can translate industry improvements into consistent cash flow. The stock’s performance now depends more on the longevity of offshore capital spending than on short-term oil price fluctuations.

