Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) shareholders have endured a 63% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For example the Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) share price dropped 63% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 14% in the last three months.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Geospace Technologies made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last half decade, Geospace Technologies saw its revenue increase by 9.1% per year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price, meanwhile, has fallen 10% compounded, over five years. It seems probably that the business has failed to live up to initial expectations. A pessimistic market can create opportunities.

Geospace Technologies shareholders are down 19% for the year, but the market itself is up 14%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 10% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Geospace Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Geospace Technologies (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

