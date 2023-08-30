News & Insights

Markets
GEOS

Geospace Tech Secures $5.7 Mln Sensor Contract

August 30, 2023 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Wednesday announced that it has secured a $5.7 million contract with an international seismic contractor.

Under the contract, the company has to deliver a substantial number of specialized geophones, which will be used in the customer's proprietary system for an advanced marine sensing application.

These geophones will be produced in the company's manufacturing facilities and are expected to be delivered in January 2024.

"The quality of our geophone products has fostered long-term relationships with repeat customers as is the case here where our miniature, high-definition geophones are a critical component of a solution offered by a longtime customer," said Walter R. Wheeler, President and CEO, of Geospace Technologies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GEOS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.