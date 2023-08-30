Geospace Tech Secures $5.7 Mln Sensor Contract

(RTTNews) - Geospace Technologies Corporation (GEOS) on Wednesday announced that it has secured a $5.7 million contract with an international seismic contractor.

Under the contract, the company has to deliver a substantial number of specialized geophones, which will be used in the customer's proprietary system for an advanced marine sensing application.

These geophones will be produced in the company's manufacturing facilities and are expected to be delivered in January 2024.

"The quality of our geophone products has fostered long-term relationships with repeat customers as is the case here where our miniature, high-definition geophones are a critical component of a solution offered by a longtime customer," said Walter R. Wheeler, President and CEO, of Geospace Technologies.

