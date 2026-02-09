Geospace Stock Plunges Following Q1 Earnings, Segment Results Soften

Shares of Geospace Technologies Corporation GEOS have plunged 43.9% since reporting results for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, significantly underperforming the S&P 500 Index, which slipped 0.2% over the same period. During the past month, GEOS shares fell 55.9%, compared with a 0.9% decline for the broader index.

GEOS’ Earnings Snapshot

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Geospace reported revenues of $25.6 million, down 31.3% from $37.2 million in the year-ago period. The company posted a net loss of $9.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, against net income of $8.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Performance varied across segments. Smart Water revenue totaled $5.8 million, a 21% decrease from $7.3 million a year earlier, primarily reflecting lower demand for Hydroconn cable and connector products. Energy Solutions revenue fell 39.7% year over year to $14.6 million, from $24.3 million, due to lower utilization of the OBX rental fleet and the absence of a large $17 million marine wireless product sale recorded in the prior-year quarter. Intelligent Industrial revenue declined 8.4% to $5.1 million from $5.6 million, as weaker industrial sensor demand partially offset gains in contract manufacturing.

Geospace’s Other Key Business Metrics

Margins and profitability were pressured during the quarter. Gross profit fell 86.6% to $2.7 million from $20.1 million a year earlier, reflecting lower revenue volume and higher costs. Total operating expenses increased 5.1% to $12.9 million from $12.3 million, including selling, general and administrative expenses of $8.3 million and research and development spending of $4.5 million. GEOS reported an operating loss of $10.2 million, against operating income of $7.8 million in the prior-year period.

On the balance sheet, Geospace ended the quarter with $10.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $52.2 million. Inventories rose to $35.4 million from $30.9 million at the end of fiscal 2025, while total assets declined to $144.6 million from $153 million.

GEOS’ Management Commentary

Management characterized the quarter as challenging, citing an operating environment shaped by economic uncertainty, inflation, tariffs and supply chain disruptions. Chief Executive Officer Richard Kelley noted that higher material costs and tariff impacts weighed on margins, while supply chain constraints increased inventory-related costs. Despite these headwinds, management emphasized a focus on controllable factors such as operational efficiency, disciplined capital allocation and long-term strategic investments. Kelley expressed encouragement with how the organization navigated the environment and reiterated confidence in GEOS’ diversified portfolio and conservative financial framework.

Factors Influencing Geospace’s Headline Numbers

Several one-time and comparative factors influenced the year-over-year results. In Energy Solutions, the prior-year quarter benefited from a $17 million OBX marine wireless product sale, creating a difficult comparison. Lower utilization of the OBX rental fleet further reduced current-period revenue. In Smart Water, seasonal deployment patterns and municipal budget cycles weighed on fiscal first-quarter sales. The Intelligent Industrial segment faced softer demand for industrial sensors, though this was partly offset by higher contract manufacturing activity. Additionally, the quarter included a $196,000 increase in the fair value of contingent consideration related to the heartbeat detection business, contributing to higher operating expenses.

GEOS’ Guidance and Outlook

Management did not provide specific revenue or earnings guidance for the upcoming quarters. However, executives highlighted expectations for continued market uncertainty while pointing to longer-term opportunities. In Energy Solutions, GEOS discussed the timing of revenue recognition related to a previously announced Permanent Reservoir Monitoring contract, with initial revenue expected to begin in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 and continue into fiscal 2027. For fiscal 2026, Geospace anticipates capital expenditures of approximately $5 million and does not expect significant additions to its rental fleet given current market conditions.

Geospace’s Other Developments

During the quarter, Geospace continued to integrate GeoVox Security, an acquisition completed earlier that expanded the company’s Intelligent Industrial segment. Management noted that customer interest in the GeoVox heartbeat detection technology has exceeded historical levels, supported by a smaller product form factor and the introduction of a monthly subscription model. No additional acquisitions, divestitures or restructuring actions were announced for the quarter.

