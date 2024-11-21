News & Insights

Georgina Energy PLC Gains Major Shareholder Interest

November 21, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (GB:GEX) has released an update.

Georgina Energy PLC has announced that CSS Alpha Fund AIFLNP VCIC LTD has increased its stake in the company, crossing the 5% voting rights threshold. The fund now holds 7.77% of the voting rights, totaling 7,541,705 shares. This acquisition reflects growing interest and investment in the company, potentially influencing its future stock performance.

