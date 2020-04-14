Georgia's state energy company postpones planned Eurobond issue

TBILISI, April 14 (Reuters) - Georgia's state Oil and Gas Corporation (GOGC) has postponed a planned Eurobond issue due to unfavourable market conditions amid the spread of the coronavirus, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

GOGC said in November it planned to issue Eurobonds worth 300 million euros ($331 million) on the London Stock Exchange in April 2020.

"We have decided to move our plans and postpone the issue until a more favourable period," Omar Ogbaidze, GOGC chief financial officer, told Reuters.

GOGC issued 5-year Eurobonds worth $250 million on the London Stock Exchange in 2016 to refinance a previous same-sized issue in 2012. J.P.Morgan acted as bookrunner of the 2016 issue.

The company plans to use the proceeds to refinance a previous issue maturing in 2021 and also to finance construction of a third power plant in Gardabani.

The plant's cost is estimated at $180 million.

S&P rating agency said in March that GOGC might attempt to tap the capital markets in the summer or autumn of 2020, while potentially selling assets or approaching the government for financial support as back-up options.

S&P placed 'BB-' long-term issuer credit and issue ratings on GOGC on CreditWatch with negative implications, reflecting the challenges in refinancing the $250 million 2021 Eurobond.

(Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alex Richardson)

