Georgian central bank cuts key interest rate by 25 bp to 10.25%

August 02, 2023 — 04:07 am EDT

Written by Reuters for Reuters ->

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 10.25% from 10.5% on Wednesday, citing a decline in inflation, but said that risks remained high.

"Taking into account inflation trends and forecasts, other things being equal, the National Bank of Georgia will continue to normalise the policy rate only at a moderate pace," it said in a statement.

