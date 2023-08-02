Georgian central bank cuts key interest rate by 25 bp to 10.25%

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Georgia's central bank cut its key refinancing rate to 10.25% from 10.5% on Wednesday, citing a decline in inflation, but said that risks remained high.

"Taking into account inflation trends and forecasts, other things being equal, the National Bank of Georgia will continue to normalise the policy rate only at a moderate pace," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones)

