Georgia Supreme Court removes appeals judge over ethics violations

By David Thomas

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday removed a state appeals judge from office after an investigation determined that he broke campaign finance rules and took advantage of an elderly client.

The high court upheld a hearing panel's findings that Christian Coomer, a former state legislator who served on the Atlanta-based Georgia Court of Appeals, acted in bad faith and did so for his own personal financial benefit.

"By demonstrating a pattern of refusing to comply with the law and professional norms when noncompliance was in his interest, he has undermined the public’s trust in his ability to follow and apply the law honestly and fairly in cases that come before him," the Georgia Supreme Court said in its 49-page opinion.

Coomer in a statement said he was disappointed in the court's ruling but that "I acknowledge that my own errors in judgment resulted in the Supreme Court's decision."

Coomer, a lawyer who was then a member of the Georgia House of Representatives, applied for and was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2018. Before stepping down from the legislature and being sworn in as a judge, Coomer took his family to Hawaii and paid for the trip with campaign funds, the Supreme Court said.

"Although Judge Coomer attempted to identify a legislative purpose for the trip, ultimately the trip was entirely leisure," Wednesday's opinion said.

Coomer has been suspended from office with pay since January 2021, after the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission filed disciplinary charges against him.

The commission's hearing panel also probed Coomer's representation of James Filhart before he began serving as a judge. Coomer drafted the elderly Filhart's will, listing himself — and in a later revision, his wife — as the executor and his children as the beneficiaries. He had Filhart loan him $130,000 on favorable terms he drafted.

The panel found Coomer "took advantage of Filhart's trust in order to position himself into a place of authority over Filhart’s wealth."

(Reporting by David Thomas)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.