Georgia sees 5% growth as possible in 2019, considering bonds issue

TBILISI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Georgia believes strong performances in sectors such as construction will offset the economic effects of a flight ban imposed by Russia, allowing Tbilisi to meet its target of 5% growth this year, deputy finance minister Nikoloz Gagua told Reuters.

The former Soviet republic may issue fresh bonds to refinance Eurobonds maturing in 2021, he said, but generally aims to reduce its debt.

After Russia suspended flights to Georgia from July 8 amid anti-Kremlin protests in the country, revenue from tourism, an important part of the economy, dropped 13.3% year-on-year in July and 10.6% in August.

That prompted concern the economy would not be able to expand by the projected 5%. The central bank governor, Koba Gvenetadze, told Reuters last month that economic growth in 2019 was expected to be around 4.5%.

"Some sectors close to the tourism sector decelerated, but we got some positive tail winds from the construction sector, which was growing faster than previously," Gagua said in an interview during the annual Fitch Ratings conference in the capital, Tbilisi.

"I think the third quarter will be stronger than the first two quarters and 5% economic growth this year is absolutely achievable and realistic."

Georgia's central bank raised its key refinancing rate twice last month, reaching 7.50%, amid rising inflation and a weaker currency following a political standoff with Russia.

The Georgian economy grew 5% year-on-year in the first eight months of 2019, up from 4.8% growth in the same period of 2018.

Fitch Ratings in August revised its growth forecast for Georgia to 4.3%, down from a previous estimation of 4.6% and from the 4.7% registered in 2018, citing the Russian flight ban. But Fitch also saw robust growth in other sectors.

"We saw that there was strong growth in trade, manufacturing, real estate, transportation, financial services," Marina Stefani, a Fitch director, told Reuters.

DEBT

Georgia's key rating weakness is its relatively high external debt, Fitch says. The weakening of the local currency, the lari GEL=, over the last three months - which prompted the central bank to raise its policy rate twice in September - could further complicate debt servicing.

The government planned to cut its debt to 40% of gross domestic product in coming years from 43.3% now, Gagua said. The cabinet also plans to borrow more domestically rather than abroad.

The current account deficit was expected to decline to around 4% of GDP this year and remain around 4% to 5% in the medium term, down from 7.7% in 2018, he said.

Foreign direct investment will cover the current account gap in the medium term, he said, echoing similar projections by Fitch.

As for issuing Eurobonds, Gagua said the government was considering "all possible scenarios for refinancing existing debt", including the issuance of new international or local bonds.

Georgia issued $500 million in 10-year Eurobonds in 2011 and bought back $417 million of its five-year $500 million Eurobonds, which it had issued in 2008.

A number of Russian companies, as well as the governments of Armenia and Kazakhstan, tapped the Eurobond market last month, capitalising on investor interest in emerging markets .

