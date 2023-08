WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Fulton County, Georgia prosecutor pursuing election subversion charges against Donald Trump has proposed an Oct. 23, 2023 start for a trial against the former U.S. president and his 18 co-defendants, a court filing showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub in Washington; Writing by Ismail Shakil)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.