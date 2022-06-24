Georgia Power Files Request With Georgia PSC; Customer Rates To Increase Under 12% Over 3 Years

(RTTNews) - Georgia Power, the electric subsidiary of Southern Company (SO), said, over the next three years, the company expects to invest nearly $7 billion more in transmission and distribution improvements, including $2.2 billion in the on-going multi-year Grid Investment Plan. In connection with this, the company filed a request with the Georgia Public Service Commission. The request also supports the transition of the company's power generation to cleaner and more economical resources for customers, including renewables such as solar.

Georgia Power stated that, if approved, customer rates would increase a total of just under 12% over the next three years, which is lower than the current projected rate of inflation. The company noted that the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatthours per month would see an increase of $14.32 per month on their bill in 2023, $1.35 per month in 2024 and $0.62 per month in 2025, for a total increase of $16.29 over the three-year period.

