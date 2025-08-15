Georgia Power And Mitsubishi Deliver First Of Three New Gas Turbines To Plant Yates

(RTTNews) - Georgia Power a subsidiary of The Southern Company (SO), in partnership with Mitsubishi Power, has received the first of three advanced M501JAC combustion turbines for Plant Yates in Coweta County, marking the first new natural gas turbines added to its fleet in a decade.

Each unit will help deliver 1,300 MW of generation capacity by 2027, meeting Georgia's rising energy demand. The 350-ton turbine, built at Mitsubishi's Savannah facility, highlights U.S.-based manufacturing and job creation, supporting 600 construction roles and 15 new permanent positions.

The new turbines offer higher efficiency, faster startup times, oil backup capability, and future hydrogen fuel adaptability. Georgia Power's long-term investment aligns with its Integrated Resource Plan approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission, ensuring reliable, flexible energy while enhancing economic growth.

Rick Anderson of Georgia Power emphasized that the expansion will strengthen grid reliability using existing infrastructure, while Mitsubishi's Cheryl Boddiford underscored the partnership's role in delivering cutting-edge, domestically produced power technology.

Georgia Power is also upgrading other facilities, including Plant McIntosh, and pursuing additional combined cycle capacity to meet the state's projected energy needs. Natural gas, currently supplying 40% of Georgia Power's output, remains a cornerstone of its diversified energy strategy.

SO currently trades at $94.36 or 0.18% higher on the NYSE.

