Georgia law enforcement probe threats after Trump grand jury ID'd online

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were investigating threats related to former President Donald Trump's election interference probe in Georgia, after the names and addresses of grand jury members were shared online, the local sheriff's office said.

"Our investigators are working closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to track down the origin of threats in Fulton County and other jurisdictions," the Fulton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Fulton County contains Atlanta, Georgia's largest city and the state capital.

Trump was hit with a sweeping fourth set of criminal charges on Monday when the Georgia grand jury issued an indictment accusing him and others of efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Earlier this month, following an indictment by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith on his efforts to overturn his election defeat, Trump lashed out on his Truth Social media site, saying, "IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I'M COMING AFTER YOU!"

The 98-page Georgia indictment listed 19 defendants and 41 criminal counts in all. Echoing his criticism of the other investigations he faces, Trump has called the indictment a political "witch hunt."

NBC News and CNN reported that names, photographs, social media profiles and the home addresses purportedly belonging to members of the Fulton County grand jury were shared online and threats were made against the jurors following Trump's indictment.

"We take this matter very seriously and are coordinating with our law enforcement partners to respond quickly to any credible threat and to ensure the safety of those individuals who carried out their civic duty," the local sheriff's office said.

An indictment in Georgia that is available as a public record includes the names of grand jurors but not their addresses or any other personally identifiable information.

A woman from Texas was charged earlier this month with threatening the federal judge overseeing Trump's separate criminal case in Washington, in which he is accused of attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

