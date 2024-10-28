Georgia Capital Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Asset Sale

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has reported a robust financial performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a 6.2% increase in NAV per share to GEL 83.41, driven by strong operating results from its private portfolio companies. The company also announced the sale of an 80% stake in its beer and distribution business, generating significant cash proceeds and contributing to overall value creation. Additionally, the group achieved record quarterly revenues and net operating cash flows, highlighting the positive impact of its strategic initiatives.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.