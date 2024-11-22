News & Insights

Georgia Capital PLC’s Strategic Share Buyback Move

November 22, 2024 — 12:17 pm EST

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback and cancellation program, acquiring 10,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 1169.32 pence per share. This strategic move is part of their ongoing effort to manage share capital and enhance shareholder value, temporarily increasing their treasury shares to 246,487. With this transaction, the company’s total voting rights now stand at 39,579,908.

