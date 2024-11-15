Georgia Capital PLC’s Strategic Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback and cancellation program. The shares were bought at an average price of 1160.9055 pence on the London Stock Exchange. This move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.