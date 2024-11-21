Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback Programme

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the repurchase of 10,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of a share buyback and cancellation programme initiated in May 2024. The shares were bought at an average price of 1153.47 pence each, with plans to cancel them later this month. This move is set to impact the company’s treasury stock and voting rights, reflecting ongoing strategic financial management.

