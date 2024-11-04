Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 20,000 ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares were acquired at an average price of 1065.1052 pence each, with plans to cancel them later this month. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing its outstanding share count.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.