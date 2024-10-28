Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback on LSE

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a previously announced buyback program, with the shares bought at a volume-weighted average price of 985 pence. This move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, thus potentially enhancing shareholder value.

