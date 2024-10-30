News & Insights

Georgia Capital PLC Enhances Value with Share Buyback

October 30, 2024 — 01:12 pm EDT

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares as part of a buyback and cancellation program, with an average price of 1009.34 pence per share. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, with the updated count of voting rights reaching 39,766,395. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until their cancellation is processed.

