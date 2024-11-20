Georgia Capital PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its own shares at an average price of 1147.929 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, conducted through Numis Securities, is set to reduce the number of ordinary shares in circulation, enhancing the value for remaining shareholders. The company plans to cancel these shares later this month.

