Georgia Capital PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. The shares, purchased at a volume-weighted average price of 1147.86 pence, will be held in treasury pending cancellation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

