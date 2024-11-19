News & Insights

Georgia Capital PLC Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 19, 2024 — 12:27 pm EST

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. The shares, purchased at a volume-weighted average price of 1147.86 pence, will be held in treasury pending cancellation. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

