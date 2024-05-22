Georgia Capital PLC Director Buys Shares

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Massimo Gesua’ sive Salvadori, a Non-Executive Director and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities at Georgia Capital PLC, has purchased 3,876 ordinary shares at an average price of £10.27. The transactions, which took place on the London Stock Exchange on 21 May 2024, resulted in a total investment of £39,806.52. Post-transaction, Salvadori’s total direct holdings in the company amount to 17,615 ordinary shares.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.