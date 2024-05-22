News & Insights

Stocks

Georgia Capital PLC Director Buys Shares

May 22, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Massimo Gesua’ sive Salvadori, a Non-Executive Director and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities at Georgia Capital PLC, has purchased 3,876 ordinary shares at an average price of £10.27. The transactions, which took place on the London Stock Exchange on 21 May 2024, resulted in a total investment of £39,806.52. Post-transaction, Salvadori’s total direct holdings in the company amount to 17,615 ordinary shares.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.