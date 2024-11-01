Georgia Capital PLC Completes Share Buyback on LSE

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 20,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of 1026.7163 pence per share. This move, part of a buyback and cancellation program announced earlier this year, will see the repurchased shares held in treasury pending cancellation. Following this transaction, the company will have 100,000 shares in treasury and a total of 39,726,395 voting rights.

