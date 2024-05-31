Georgia Capital PLC Completes Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback on May 31, 2024, purchasing 18,000 shares at an average price of 949.2263p through Numis Securities Limited as part of its previously announced Buyback Programme. The repurchased shares are to be cancelled, which will adjust the total number of voting shares to 42,365,998. The company confirms further announcements will follow upon the completion of additional buybacks.

