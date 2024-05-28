Georgia Capital PLC Completes Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 18,000 shares on May 28, 2024, with prices ranging from 984.0000p to 997.0000p per share. These repurchased shares are to be cancelled, subsequently reducing the total number of voting shares to 42,419,998. This action is part of a share buyback and cancellation programme announced earlier on May 17, 2024.

