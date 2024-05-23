News & Insights

Stocks

Georgia Capital PLC Completes Share Buyback

May 23, 2024 — 12:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback as part of its previously announced programme, purchasing 18,000 shares at an average price of 1000.4669p each on the London Stock Exchange. These shares are set to be cancelled, which will subsequently reduce the total number of shares with voting rights to 42,455,998. The company has committed to additional share repurchases under the current buyback programme.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.