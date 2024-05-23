Georgia Capital PLC Completes Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback as part of its previously announced programme, purchasing 18,000 shares at an average price of 1000.4669p each on the London Stock Exchange. These shares are set to be cancelled, which will subsequently reduce the total number of shares with voting rights to 42,455,998. The company has committed to additional share repurchases under the current buyback programme.

