Georgia Capital PLC Cancels Treasury Shares

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Georgia Capital PLC has announced the cancellation of 18,000 treasury shares as part of its share buyback program, leaving no shares in treasury and a total of 39,559,135 ordinary shares in issue. This move could potentially strengthen shareholder value by reducing the overall share count, thus increasing earnings per share.
For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Coinbase Stock
- New “Anti-Woke” ETF Targets Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)
- Ford (NYSE:F) Plans New EV Plant
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.