Georgia Capital PLC Cancels Treasury Shares

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the cancellation of 18,000 treasury shares as part of its share buyback program, leaving no shares in treasury and a total of 39,559,135 ordinary shares in issue. This move could potentially strengthen shareholder value by reducing the overall share count, thus increasing earnings per share.

