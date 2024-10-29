Georgia Capital PLC Boosts Stock Value with Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of 990 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares. The purchased shares will be held in treasury until their cancellation application is processed.

