Georgia Capital PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 2,773 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at a volume-weighted average price of 1195.4533 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

