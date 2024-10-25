Georgia Capital PLC Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares at a price of 1030 pence each as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This transaction, executed by Deutsche Numis on the London Stock Exchange, will reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially enhancing shareholder value. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury pending cancellation application.

