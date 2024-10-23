News & Insights

Stocks

Georgia Capital PLC Boosts Share Buyback Program

October 23, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. The shares were bought at an average price of 1057.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This move increases the company’s treasury shares to 435,000 and aligns with its strategy to manage share capital effectively.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.