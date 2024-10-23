Georgia Capital PLC Boosts Share Buyback Program

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its own shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. The shares were bought at an average price of 1057.5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange. This move increases the company’s treasury shares to 435,000 and aligns with its strategy to manage share capital effectively.

