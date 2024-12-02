News & Insights

Georgia Capital PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced its total voting rights, revealing that as of November 29, 2024, the company has 39,577,135 ordinary shares in issue, with 39,559,135 of them carrying voting rights. Investors can use this information to calculate their stake in the company, aiding in transparency and compliance with financial regulations.

