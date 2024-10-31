News & Insights

Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Cancellation

October 31, 2024 — 07:09 am EDT

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the cancellation of 475,000 treasury shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. This move reduces the total number of shares in issue to 39,826,395, with 39,766,395 voting rights remaining. Such strategic actions are often aimed at enhancing shareholder value by reducing share supply.

