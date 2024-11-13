Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Buyback Program

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares, as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. These shares were purchased at an average price of 1162.86 pence on the London Stock Exchange. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until they are canceled later this month.

