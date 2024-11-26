Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Buyback Initiative

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. The shares were bought at an average price of 1207.8610 pence each, with plans to cancel them later this month. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

