Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the repurchase of 20,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program. The shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 1045.28 pence per share. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value for investors.

