Georgia Capital PLC Advances Share Buyback Program

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. The shares, purchased at an average price of 1126.30 pence, will be held in treasury before being cancelled. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.

