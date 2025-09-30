Georgia Capital (LSE:CGEO) Price Target Increased by 119.78% to 3,468.00

The average one-year price target for Georgia Capital (LSE:CGEO) has been revised to 3,468.00 GBX / share. This is an increase of 119.78% from the prior estimate of 1,577.94 GBX dated February 21, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,434.00 GBX to a high of 3,570.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.72% from the latest reported closing price of 2,430.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Georgia Capital. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEO is 0.51%, an increase of 25.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.67% to 3,129K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio - Global Macro Capital Opportunities Portfolio holds 817K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio - Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio holds 553K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 798K shares , representing a decrease of 44.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEO by 21.30% over the last quarter.

TEMMX - Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund holds 224K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 214K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 198K shares , representing an increase of 7.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGEO by 32.64% over the last quarter.

SFVLX - Seafarer Overseas Value Fund Investor Class holds 203K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

