Georgia Capital Executes Share Buyback Strategy

October 24, 2024 — 12:21 pm EDT

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 20,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1035.8727 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until they are cancelled later this month, adjusting the total number of ordinary shares in circulation to 40,301,395. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage shareholder value and optimize capital allocation.

