Georgia Capital Executes Share Buyback Program

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the repurchase of 8,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of 1201.67 pence each and are set to be cancelled, further reducing the number of shares in circulation. This move could potentially enhance shareholder value by increasing the earnings per share and is an indicator of the company’s confidence in its financial health.

