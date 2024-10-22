Georgia Capital Executes Share Buyback on LSE

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 1057.8422 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The purchased shares will be held in treasury until their cancellation later this month, which will adjust the company’s share and voting rights structure.

