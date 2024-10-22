News & Insights

Stocks

Georgia Capital Executes Share Buyback on LSE

October 22, 2024 — 12:12 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 1057.8422 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange, as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The purchased shares will be held in treasury until their cancellation later this month, which will adjust the company’s share and voting rights structure.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.