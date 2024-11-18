Georgia Capital Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 10,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were bought at an average price of 1152.6576 pence and will be held in treasury until cancellation later this month. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

