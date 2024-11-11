Georgia Capital Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has repurchased 6,487 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1150.6911 pence per share as part of its ongoing share buyback and cancellation program. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until their cancellation later this month, adjusting the company’s total voting rights and shares in issue. This move is part of Georgia Capital’s strategy to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.