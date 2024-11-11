News & Insights

Georgia Capital Director’s Share Purchase Reflects Confidence

November 11, 2024 — 11:17 am EST

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC announced that Non-Executive Director Neil Janin has purchased 7,000 ordinary shares at an average price of GBP 11.17, totaling GBP 78,220. The transactions occurred on November 11, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange. This move may signal confidence in the company’s future performance.

