News & Insights

Stocks

Georgia Capital Director Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

October 30, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC announced that Neil Janin, a Non-Executive Director, has purchased 4,000 ordinary shares at £9.85 each, reflecting confidence in the company’s future. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on October 29, 2024, aligning with regulatory requirements for transparency in managerial dealings.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.