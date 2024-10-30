Georgia Capital Director Buys Shares, Signaling Confidence

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC announced that Neil Janin, a Non-Executive Director, has purchased 4,000 ordinary shares at £9.85 each, reflecting confidence in the company’s future. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on October 29, 2024, aligning with regulatory requirements for transparency in managerial dealings.

