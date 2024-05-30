Georgia Capital Concludes Share Buyback Move

News & Insights

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has successfully executed a share buyback on May 30, 2024, purchasing 18,000 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 961.6877p per share. The shares were acquired through Numis Securities Limited as part of a buyback programme announced earlier that month. Plans are underway to cancel the repurchased shares, which will subsequently adjust the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights available to shareholders.

